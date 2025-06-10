700 Marines, 2000 additional National Guard troops sent to Los Angeles as US struggles to contain immigration riots

As the riots in Los Angeles over the immigration raids by authorities continued for the 4th successive day, President Trump has sent 2000 additional National Guard troops and 700 Marines to try and control the situation. Total number of National Guard troops in LA now exceeds 4000.

The Marines will be used to protect federal property and personnel, including immigration agents. However, they will not be performing law enforcement duties.

Disagreeing with President Trump over Marines’ deployment, California Governor called the move deranged and said, “US Marines have served honorably across multiple wars in defense of democracy.”

Protests in Los Angeles broke out against removal of illegal immigrants by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).