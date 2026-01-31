A recent cache of Epstein files released by the US Department of Justice (DoJ) on Friday ( 30th January) created a major stir after the documents reportedly mentioned the names of several noted figures, including Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The DoJ released over 3 million pages of investigative material related to the sexual offences convict, Jeffrey Epstein, along with over 2,000 videos and 180,000 images under the Epstein Files Transparency Act. The material included interviews of victims of sex crimes and several email correspondences.

Some of the documents reportedly contain allegations involving ‘George Bush 1,’ though it is unclear if the name refers to former US President George HW Bush. The name of Bush did not appear in Epstein’s personal logs, but was mentioned in a complaint made to the New York City Police Department Detective Bureau of Child Exploitation by one of Epstein’s victims.

Allegations involving Bill Gates

The allegations against Bill Gates are contained in Epstein’s draft messages dated July 18, 2013, some of which are voice recordings of Gates’s then-adviser Boris Nikolic. In one of the draft messages, Epstein accused Gates of sleeping with “Russian girls” and contracting a sexually transmitted disease. Gates then allegedly asked for antibiotics to be “surreptitiously” given to his then-wife, Melinda Gates. Epstein alleged that Gates urged him to delete emails relating to the incident.

In the same draft message, Epstein berated Gates for ending their friendship. Epstein, who was “dismayed beyond comprehension” because of severed ties with Gates, wrote, “To add insult to the injury you then (sic) implore me to please delete the emails regarding your STD, your request that I provide you antibiotics that you can surreptitiously give to Melinda and the description of your penis.”

Earlier, a tranche of photographs relating to Jeffrey Epstein released by the DoJ showed Gates with Epstein in different locations. Notably, the allegations levelled by Epstein were dismissed by Bill Gates as false. “These claims are absolutely absurd and completely false. The only thing these documents demonstrate is Epstein’s frustration that he did not have an ongoing relationship with Gates and the lengths he would go to entrap and defame,” a spokesperson for Gates told the Daily Mail.

Allegations involving George Bush I

An email correspondence containing the account of an Epstein victim states, “Thanks M, I didn’t realise Bush raped him too. Ok.” The document further mentions more details about the victim and reads, “While on this yacht, he witnessed African American males having sex with white blonde females, all of whom were bleeding during intercourse.”

“He was a victim of a type of ritualistic sacrifice in which his feet were cut with a scimitar, but left no scarring. On the yacht, he witnessed babies being dismembered, their intestines removed, and individuals eating the faeces from these intestines,” the document added.

The document further mentioned that ‘George Bush 1’ raped the victim. “He was also raped by George Bush 1,” the document stated. “Victim disclosed he was escorted to the FBI building by Michael Moore, who is the creator of “True Pundit”, described by multiple online sources as a conspiracy-driven news website that attempts to paint the FBI in a bad light,” it added.

Account of a male victim on Clinton and Trump

Another account of a male victim states that he was sodomised by Epstein as well as former President Bill Clinton on a large yacht in 2000. The victim added that Donald Trump, along with his current wife Melania, was present on the yacth for the trip. However, the victim said that he was under the heavy influence of drugs when these incidents took place, and he remembered them in 2016 after long periods of therapy.

The victim narrated this in an interview conducted by the FBI in August 2019.

The DoJ released Epstein files in December last year following months of political pressure and a legal deadline set by a new law passed by Congress.