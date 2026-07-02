Pakistan has repeatedly carried out jihadist attacks on India through its ISI-backed Islamic terrorist proxies for nearly three decades. Despite this record of anti-India hatred and fanaticism, the hostile neighbour continues to find sympathisers in India. These sympathisers are Islamo-leftists who would rather have India coddle Pakistan even as they stand on the dead bodies of Indian victims of Pakistan-sponsored Jihad, than give up the farcical Aman ki Asha. On 30th June, a letter was issued by a vague Centre for Peace and Progress appealing to Indian and Pakistani Prime Ministers to resume dialogue and end “continued hostility”.

OpIndia analysed how the letter titled “Appeal to the Prime Ministers of India and Pakistan by Concerned Citizens”, amplified Pakistan’s narratives and interests, even pushed for revival of the 2004-2007 Musharraf-Manmohan framework for Jammu and Kashmir, that would essentially require India conceding its legitimate claim on PoJK and giving Pakistan, an illegal occupier, a stakeholder status.

The Indian signatories of the letter include politicians, former officials, academics, and several Jammu and Kashmir-based leaders, all sharing the Islamo-leftist ideology and disdain for the Modi-led ruling dispensation.

It is pertinent to know who are the Indian signatories of the ‘peace appeal’, who want India to forget the victims of Pahalgam and numerous Pakistan-orchestrated Islamic terror attacks against Indian Kafirs and shoot in the leg by heeding a treacherous Pakistan led by Hindu-hating Asim Munir.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq: From Azadi to Aman ki Asha

Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq is a notorious Islamist and Kashmiri separatist. For years, Farooq was involved in an anti-India agenda and incited unrest against the Indian state in Jammu and Kashmir.

After the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, the security cover of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and several other separatists was removed amidst mounting public anger. The decision came on 17th February 2019, two days after Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that “there are some elements here who take money from Pakistan and ISI. I have told the officers that the security provided to such people should be reviewed”.

Following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution in August 2019, Farooq was placed under house arrest.

For years, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq operated his politics on Kashmiri separatism, and with its possibility gone, Hurriyat leader wants Indian government to hold talks with the same Pakistan, which is busy threatening India with war over Indus Waters Treaty instead of handing over Hafiz Saeed and other Jihadis to India.

Farooq Abdullah: The former J&K Chief Minister who long batted for Pakistan

Another controversial signatory of the ‘resume talks’ appeal is former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and J&K National Conference supremo Farooq Abdullah.

Farooq Abdullah was re-sworn in as Chief Minister in an NC-Congress coalition government in November 1986, following the infamous Rajiv-Farooq Accord. In mid-June 1988, spontaneous protests took place demanding a commitment to Islamise Kashmir through the enforcement of Shariah law. Between July and December 1989, Farooq Abdullah’s government freed 70 hardline, Pakistan-trained terrorists.

These, along with numerous local Islamic Jihadis, caused the killings, rape, and exodus of lakhs of Kashmiri Hindus. Mosques made declarations urging Kashmiri Hindu men to flee the valley, leaving their women behind. The chants ‘convert (to Islam), leave or die’ (Raliv, Galiv, Chaliv) echoed across the valley. Mosques also played inflammatory slogans like Kashmir mei agar rehna hai, Allah-O-Akbar kehna hai’ (If you want to stay in Kashmir, you have to say Allah-O-Akbar); ‘Yahan kya chalega, Nizam-e-Mustafa’ (What do we want here? Rule of Shariah); ‘Asi gachchi Pakistan, Batao roas te Batanev san’ (We want Pakistan along with Hindu women but without their men).

While J&K was under Central government-appointed Governor Jagmohan when the exodus happened, it was the spike in jihadist attacks and mobilisation before Farooq Abdullah’s resignation that led to the horrific eventuality.

Decades passed; the same Farooq Abdullah, who once said that nobody can even ‘touch’ Article 370, let alone removing, witnessed its abrogation by the Modi government. And now, as his relevance is fading, the JKNC leader advocates resumption of India-Pakistan talks based on the pro-Pakistan Musharraf-Manmohan framework.

Farooq Abdullah is also the chairman of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), also known as the Gupkar Gang. It was established to reinstate Article 370, in Jammu and Kashmir. In October 2020, six parties formed the Gupkar Gang to reinstate Articles 370 and 35A and Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood. The National Conference (NC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peoples Conference (PC), Communist Party of India Marxist (CPI-M), Peoples Movement (PM), and Awami National Conference (ANC) were the first to ally. Congress joined the gang in November 2020. The Gupkar Gang and Pakistan have been on the same page over Jammu and Kashmir’s erstwhile special status.

Mehbooba Mufti: The terror apologist

The CPP-prepared letter has been signed by another former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, the daughter of Mufti Mohammad Sayeed. Mufti is opportunism personified. When it was politically convenient, her party, PDP, allied with the ideological adversary BJP, and eventually broke the alliance over differences. Mufti turned anti-Modi sharply after the abrogation of Article 370.

In April this year, Mehbooba Mufti condemned the sealing of the Darul Uloom Jamia Siraj-ul-Uloom in Shopian’s Imam Sahib area in South Kashmir. This madarsa was found to be linked to the Pulwama attack, wherein 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives. Sajjad Ahmad Bhat, who played a key role in the attack by arranging the vehicle used in the bombing, had studied at this madrasa.

Mehbooba Mufti had last year written an article for Islamo-leftist rag The Wire wherein she defended and whitewashed the heinous acts of terrorists Afzal Guru and Yasin Malik and put the blame on the Indian state.

In September 2025, when a Muslim mob defaced the Ashoka emblem at the revered Hazratbal shrine in Jammu and Kashmir, Mufti termed the vandalism an act of “emotion” rather than a crime. “The people who vandalised after getting overcome with emotions are not against the emblem. It is not right to say they should be arrested under the Public Safety Act and called terrorists. This is blasphemy for us,” Mufti said.

Unsurprisingly, a jihadi terror apologist wants the Indian State to forget and forgive the Pakistani crimes against Indians without advocating accountability from the hostile neighbour.

Apoorvanand: Delhi Riots instigator and notorious Hinduphobe

Islamist sympathiser, Hinduphobe and Delhi University’s Hindi professor Apoorvanand is also among the signatories of the peace talks appeal. Apoorvanand has a history of anti-Hindu rhetoric. In May 2019, left-wing propaganda portal The Wire published an op-ed by Apoorvanand where the author called the Hindu slogan “Jai Shri Ram” an “expression of hooliganism”. Apporvanand, in his article, extended support to the bizarre incident when West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had referred to ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chants as abuses hurled at her. He also spews venom against PM Modi on a regular basis.

In April 2023, he came out in support of Muslims and claimed that the idea of “Ghazwa-e-Hind” was evoked by Hindutvavadis to justify their violence and no Muslim talks about it. In a post on X quoting Yogendra Yadav, where he talked about the ideas of Khalistan, Ghazwa-e-Hind and Hindu Rashtra, Apoorvanand said, “Found it disappointing that while discussing Khalistan and Hindu Rashtra, it is thought necessary to bring GEH. Has any Indian organisation, or any individual given a call for it like the earlier two? GEH is evoked by Hindutvavadis to justify their violence. No Muslim talks about it.”

Apoorvanand has also been named in the 2020 anti-Hindu Delhi riots by accused Gulfisha and witness GAMA accusing him of being involved in the larger conspiracy leading to the violence in February 2020.

In May this year, Apoorvanand wrote an article for The Wire, in which he spewed venom against Hindus on Bakrid and painted Islamists as perpetual victims.

In June 2026, Apoorvanand appeared on a podcast, wherein he claimed that “every Hindu home has a potential murderer or rapist”. This came even as it is Muslim men who indulge in religious hate-driven love and rape jihad against Hindu and other non-Muslim women in India and around the world.

“The mass radicalisation of Hindus in India is taking place… in which, in every home, there is now a Hindu of this kind who is a potential murderer. If this Hindu is not a potential murderer, then he is a potential rapist. And if he is not directly committing rape, he is committing rape in his imagination or virtually,” he said.

Further, Apoorvanand blamed 1984 anti-Sikh riots on Hindus, and also mocked Hindu pluralism using the ’33 crore gods’ trope.

It is, however, unsurprising that an Islamist apologist who sympathises with Pakistani Islamic terrorist Ajmal Kasab, who killed hundreds of people in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, now wants India to return to the table with Pakistan.

Jawhar Sircar: The former TMC MP and perpetual Modi hater

Jawhar Sircar (also spelt Jawahar Sircar) also wants India to normalise relations with Pakistan. Sircar is the same person who called PM Modi an “Asura” (demon), and regularly peddles ideological agenda-driven fake news.

Jawhar Sircar’s hatred for Narendra Modi is old. Sircar was the Chief Executive Officer in Prasar Bharati from 2012 to 2016. On 27th April 2014, Doordarshan aired a 30-minute-long interview with the then Prime Ministerial candidate Narendra Modi in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections. Upon its release, controversy broke out over how chunks of the 54-minute interview were edited out by the broadcaster, Prasar Bharati, at the behest of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB).

AS Dulat: From RA&W Chief to Pakistan’s lackey

It is one of the biggest misfortunes of independent India that a person like AS Dulat served as the chief of India’s foreign intelligence agency, RA&W. Dulat is among the prominent signatories of the ‘Aman ki Asha’ letter addressed to Indian and Pakistan Prime Ministers.

From walking alongside Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the infamous ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ back in 2023, AS Dulat regularly expresses his disdain for the ruling dispensation.

During his time in RA&W, Dulat held a soft outlook towards Islamic terrorists, which helped dreaded terrorists and Hizbul Mujahideen Chief Syed Salahuddin’s son get a medical seat in Srinagar.

He also whitewashed the genocide and exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley, stating that the popular perception of the migration of Kashmiri Hindus ‘differed from reality’.

After the Balakot airstrikes in 2019, AS Dulat, like his friends in the Congress, blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government for “milking” the situation rather than applauding the government for taking stringent action against terrorists coming from Pakistan.

In 2015, Dulat fuelled the Congress propaganda on the Kandahar hijacking of IC-814 in 1999, which led to the release of three terrorists, including JeM chief Masood Azhar, alleging that it was a “goof up” on India’s part not to have immobilised the aeroplane when it was grounded in Amritsar.

Predictably, AS Dulat also harbours limerence for Pakistan. He once heaped praises on Pakistan’s secret intelligence agency ISI, extolling it to be the world’s best intelligence agency. Such is Dulat’s bonhomie with Pakistan’s ISI, the same body that orchestrates jihadi attacks against India, co-authored a book with former Pakistan ISI chief Asad Durrani.

Humayun Kabir: Hateful Islamist, who laid the foundation of Babri Masjid in Bengal, wants India-Pakistan reconciliation

During Operation Sindoor, a Pakistani senator had boasted from the floor of the House that “the day is not afar when Pakistan’s Sipah Salaar, Asim Munir, will be Azan from Ayodhya’s Babri Masjid after destroying Ram Mandir”.

Pakistan found a supporter across the border in a notorious Islamist and Hinduphobe, Humayun Kabir, the Janata Unnayan Party (JUP) leader. Earlier this year, Kabir laid the foundation of a mosque modelled on the ‘Babri Masjid’ in Beldanga, Murshidabad.

Humayun Kabir had made several hate speeches against Hindus on various occasions.

Saifuddin Soz: The Congress leader who wanted ‘independence’ of Kashmir

Saifuddin Soz is a veteran Congress leader and former union minister. Soz’s signature on a letter advocating for the Musharraf-Manmohan framework on J&K is not surprising. Back in 2018, Saifuddin Soz had said that former Pakistani dictator Pervez Musharraf was right in assessing that, given a choice, Kashmiris would want to be independent.

In his book Kashmir: Glimpses of History and the Story of Struggle, Soz advocated that the Modi government should open dialogue with the separatist Hurriyat Conference before moving to mainstream parties to find a solution to the Kashmir issue.

Soz has been an old supporter of the so-called “Musharraf-Vajpayee-Manmohan formula”

Earlier, Saifuddin Soz had said that Islamic terrorist Burhan Wani should have been kept alive for talks and that India, not Pakistan, is responsible for problems plaguing J&K.

Amusingly, Soz was also among the many Kashmiri leaders who threatened to protest if Article 35A was abrogated. The provision was relegated to the dustbin by the Modi government nevertheless, and Soz was left to cope and seethe.

RJD MP Manoj Jha: Once denied permission to attend event in Pakistan, now batting for pro-Pakistan Aman ki Asha

RJD MP Manoj Jha, a vocal critic of the Modi government, has also endorsed the letter/appeal issued by the CPP. Manoj Jha’s love for Pakistan is not new. Back in 2022, Jha sought permission from the Ministry of External Affairs to attend a conference by the Asma Jahangir Foundation in Pakistan. Jha had expressed profound disappointment over being denied permission to attend the event.

John Dayal: The Christian bigot and urban naxal

John Dayal, a signatory to the peace appeal, is a notorious bigot and urban Naxal. He served as a member of the National Advisory Council (NAC) formed in the UPA era to ‘advise’ then PM Manmohan Singh. Chaired by Sonia Gandhi, this body drafted the draconian Communal Violence Bill, which assumed that only religious or linguistic minorities and people from the Scheduled Castes and Tribes could be the victims of communal violence, essentially making upper-caste Hindus rioters even in riots or crimes committed by non-Hindus or those from reserved categories.

John Dayal also has a record of batting for Rohingya illegals in India. He is reported to have served as the secretary general of the All India Christian Council and a past president of the All India Catholic Union.

Mani Shankar Aiyar: The man loved in Pakistan loathed in India

Congress motormouth Mani Shankar Aiyar’s signature on the CPP ‘peace and talks’ appeal the ultimate signal that the letter deserves to be consigned to a dustbin. Mani Shankar Aiyar’s love for Pakistan is widely known.

He had earlier this year whitewashed Pakistan’s role in the Pahalgam Islamic terror attack wherein 26 innocent civilians, mainly Hindus, were killed by LeT-linked Jihadis for their faith.

“None of the 33 countries that Shashi Tharoor and his team visited held Pakistan responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack. The United Nations and the United States also did not hold Pakistan responsible,” Aiyar claimed.

In 2024, Aiyar attended the 8th Faiz Festival in Pakistan’s Lahore, and blamed ‘Hindutva’ for not holding talks with Pakistan. Aiyar justified Pakistani acts of terrorism, arguing that they “overreact” to the response from the Indian side.

Not to forget, Mani Shankar Aiyar sought help from Pakistan to remove PM Modi so that India-Pakistan talks could progress.