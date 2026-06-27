The last journey of a loved one is never just a religious ritual. For most families, it is one of the most emotionally difficult moments in life. During such times, long waits, poor facilities, middlemen, and uncertainty about expenses often add to their grief. Over the past few years, the Bihar government has been trying to change this reality by modernising cremation facilities across the state.

The initiative to build modern crematoriums in the state and upgrade existing crematoriums is part of this vision. The Bansghat crematorium in Patna, which has been modernised and operated, has been entrusted to ‘Sadhguru‘ Jaggi Vasudev’s Isha Foundation. However, this has now sparked controversy, with many raising questions on social media.

Some people are alleging that the government, in collaboration with the organisation, is also “commercialising” cremation, and that the poor will not benefit from it. However, the organisation maintains that the entire initiative is being misrepresented, as its goal is not to make a profit, but to make funeral arrangements transparent, convenient, and respectful.

What did the Isha Foundation tell OpIndia?

Before understanding this entire model, it’s important to examine why the government entrusted this responsibility to the Isha Foundation and what facilities have been developed there. Speaking to OpIndia, the foundation explained that its involvement in crematorium management is driven by the idea that every individual deserves a dignified farewell after death. The organisation said it has been managing crematoriums in partnership with the Tamil Nadu government for nearly 15 years.

● Why has Isha Foundation taken over the operation of the crematorium?

Isha Foundation operates crematoriums with the aim of ensuring that every person receives a respectful and dignified final farewell. In partnership with the Tamil Nadu government, the Foundation has been operating crematoriums for the past 15 years, where special attention is paid to clean and well-maintained premises, trained staff, and traditional funeral facilities.

More than 125,000 funerals have been performed at these centres so far. Through these facilities, Isha strives to revive ancient traditions and death rituals with an energy-based approach, operating them as a service, not a commercial activity.

Based on this experience, the Bihar government has partnered with Isha Outreach, the social and environmental arm of Isha Foundation, to operate and manage crematoriums in the state, while the land ownership will remain with the government.

● How will this crematorium be different from the existing government or municipal crematoriums?

The Isha model’s most distinctive features are its focus on dignity, cleanliness, and sensitive service. These crematoriums are professionally maintained, the fee structure is transparent, and trained staff handle the entire funeral process with sensitivity.

The complex provides dedicated space and well-organised facilities for traditional funerals, easing the burden on grieving families.

● What fee has been fixed for cremation?

The issue of user charges has been at the centre of the controversy surrounding the project.

According to Isha Foundation, the fee for electric cremation has been fixed at ₹3,500. The organisation says this amount falls within the limits approved under the municipal agreement and is among the lowest charges permitted. The money will primarily be used to cover electricity consumption and maintenance costs.

For traditional wood-based cremation, the service charge will also be ₹3,500. However, families choosing this option will have to bear the additional cost of purchasing firewood separately.

The foundation insists that the fee structure has been designed to maintain transparency while ensuring the long-term sustainability of the facility.

● Will any concession, free service, or government assistance be available for poor and needy families?

One of the biggest concerns raised by the public is whether economically weaker families will be able to afford these services.

Responding to this concern, Isha Foundation said the Bihar government is working on a support scheme for the financially weaker sections. While details are still being finalised, the organisation pointed out that it already provides free cremation services to Below Poverty Line (BPL) families at crematoriums managed by it in Tamil Nadu.

● Why is this crematorium being referred to as a VIP crematorium?

This isn’t because of special or VIP access, but rather because of the superior infrastructure. Clean premises, organised parking, spacious waiting areas, and superior amenities aim to provide every family with a respectful and organised environment.

● Will it be based entirely on an environmentally friendly model? What technology will be used to reduce pollution and control emissions?

The redeveloped Bans Ghat crematorium has also been designed with environmental concerns in mind.

Electric cremation has been made the primary system because it produces significantly lower emissions compared to conventional methods. Advanced chimney systems have been installed to control smoke and reduce pollution.

In addition, the existing wood-fired furnaces are proposed to be gradually converted into LPG-based systems. According to the foundation, gas-based cremation will reduce dependence on firewood while also lowering pollution levels.

The broader objective is to create a modern crematorium that combines traditional practices with cleaner technologies.

● How will the entire facility be operated and managed?

Isha Outreach will manage the entire complex, including human resources, sanitation, waste management, gardening, and maintenance. The Foundation will also handle technical operations such as furnaces, electrical systems, plumbing, and other infrastructure.

● Will there be a transparent system to prevent the role of middlemen and unauthorised charges?

Yes, the entire system is designed to ensure transparency and minimise the role of middlemen. With funeral and premises operations managed directly, families will no longer rely on intermediaries for core services. Where additional traditional services are required, clear rules will be followed to prevent unnecessary fees.

● If a large number of cremation cases arise on a given day, what plan is in place to manage crowds and waiting time?

Yes, adequate arrangements have been made to handle a large number of cases. The facility can handle 18 cremations at a time and will have multiple furnaces, trained operators, and adequate support staff.

Currently, the need is for approximately 1–2 cases per day, but the infrastructure has been developed to accommodate a much larger capacity. There will also be a waiting area, seating, and parking for approximately 40 vehicles.

● Has Isha Foundation implemented a system like the one in Patna anywhere else as well?

Isha Foundation’s Kayantha Sthanam model began in Tamil Nadu in 2010, when the first crematorium was entrusted to Isha in Coimbatore’s Nanjundapuram area. What started there has now expanded into a wide system of crematorium management across the state. Isha currently manages 33 crematoriums in Tamil Nadu, and over the past 15 years, more than 1,25,000 cremations have been carried out.

Last year, Isha also launched free cremation services for families living below the poverty line (BPL) at its managed crematoriums in Tamil Nadu.

18 bodies cremated simultaneously in a 4.5-acre crematorium

Spread across 4.5 acres, the redeveloped Bans Ghat crematorium represents one of Asia’s largest infrastructure projects related to funeral services. Developed by Patna Smart City Limited at a cost of ₹89.40 crore, the existing crematorium spanned 1.24 acres. It has been designed as a complex that streamlines almost the entire funeral process.

This complex has been modernised and is said to be one of the largest cremation grounds in Asia. It can accommodate up to 18 funerals simultaneously. Three types of arrangements have been made for this purpose. The first is for traditional pyre-based cremation, for which eight open spaces have been created.

The second is electric cremation units, where four modern units have been installed. The third is six wood-based, environmentally friendly furnaces, which allow cremations to be conducted with less wood and a controlled process. Preparations are also underway for gas-based furnaces, which are proposed to be commissioned in the future.

The government says this will reduce both costs and pollution, but the discussion isn’t limited to the cremation process. Two large, air-conditioned waiting halls have been built for funeral attendees, ensuring they don’t have to endure the heat, crowds, and discomfort even in difficult conditions.

There are six wood cremation ovens, developed by a Bihar-based company. These ovens require less wood to cremate a body. The body is reduced to ashes in 20-25 minutes. A chimney has been installed to vent the smoke. Clean drinking water is available on the premises, along with clean and well-maintained toilets, and a canteen is available for the public.

Paintings on the walls of the cremation ground and the story of King Harishchandra

The modernisation project has not focused only on infrastructure. The walls of the crematorium have been decorated with artwork depicting the journey of human life from birth to death. Paintings also portray the concepts of heaven and hell based on a person’s deeds.

Furthermore, a portrait of King Harishchandra, along with his story, is engraved to inspire mourners to uphold truth and duty under any circumstances.

Attractive frames depicting tridents have been installed on the walls of the complex, which has been named Moksha Dham and Vaikunth Dham. This is an HPL (High Pressure Laminate) sheet. The view cutter was imported from Gujarat. Additionally, shops have been set up within the complex to provide funeral materials so that family members don’t have to run around outside.

An effort has been made to make clothes, puja materials, incense sticks, wood, havan materials and other essential items available at one place.

The main attractions are the two gates of the cremation ground. One is the Moksha Dwar, and the other is the Baikuntha Dwar. Both are 42 feet high. One is the entry point, and the other is the exit point. Both gates have the Om symbol carved in bronze. These were crafted by artisans from Jalandhar.

Bansghat has also incorporated several features rarely discussed in the context of cremation grounds. Two separate ponds, powered by the Ganges water, have been constructed. One is proposed to be used for bathing, and the other for immersion of ashes. A 12-foot-tall statue of Lord Shiva has been installed between the two ponds.

The statue is modelled after Adiyogi of Tamil Nadu. Artisans from Jalandhar were involved in its creation. It is made from a fibre material. Mounted atop a 15-foot-tall trident, the statue depicts the Ganges flowing from Shiva’s matted locks. Lighting has also been provided around it. Green areas have been developed along the paths in front. The rationale behind this is that direct access to the river isn’t always easy due to changing geographical conditions.

Mortuary, online booking and digital services

The redeveloped crematorium also includes several modern digital services. A mortuary facility has also been developed on the premises to preserve bodies if needed. An online slot booking system has also been added to relieve people from queues and chaos.

People can also book slots online. To do this, they need to visit the Patna Municipal Corporation website and generate a ticket ID. Bookings can also be made through the WhatsApp chatbot. A help desk has also been set up to assist people with documentation and procedures.

One can also book a Mukti Rath for pickup service. People can also apply for a death certificate. The government says that digital features in funerals are intended to provide convenience, not replace traditions.

‘Dignity in Death’: The core philosophy of the organisation

The most widely discussed concept at the heart of this model is “Dignity in Death.” Isha Foundation believes that death is a human and emotional situation. Therefore, the emphasis is on deploying trained volunteers, assisting with the process, reducing waiting times, collaborating with family members, and maintaining a conducive environment.

40 crematoriums are being built in Bihar using state-of-the-art technology. Construction of 20 of these crematoriums has been completed. Modern crematoriums have been constructed in 12 districts of North Bihar and 8 districts of South Bihar. The beautification work on these 20 completed crematoriums is in the final stages, after which they will be operational soon.

The Isha Foundation will also build an LPG-based crematorium at Digha Ghat in Patna. Additionally, there are plans to modernise crematoriums at Simaria Ghat in Begusarai, Bhagalpur, Gayaji, Saharsa, and Chhapra. The organisation also states that the purpose of the service is not profit, but to provide a respectful experience to families during difficult times. This government move is not an expansion of any business, but an attempt to give dignity to the funeral procession.

(This article is a translation of the original article published on OpIndia Hindi.)