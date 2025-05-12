A scared General Asim Munir hid in a bunker after India launched counter-offensive against Pakistan: Report

On the nights of May 9 and May 10, Pakistan launched an attack against India with wave upon wave of missiles and drones targeting dozens of Indian cities. Thanks to India’s excellent Air Defence System, all the projectiles coming from Pakistan were neutralised.

Following Pakistan’s drone attack, India responded, and how. India attacked several Pakistan air bases in return, including Nur Ali Khan airbase. Notably, this base is right next to the Pakistan Army Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

Now, News9 has reported that the attack on Nur Ali Khan airbase spooked Pakistan so much that their chief of army staff, General Asim Munir, hid in a bunker for hours in fear.

#OperationSindoor | India strikes on Rawalpindi puts Pak Army on backfoot, forces Pakistan Army chief to hide in a Bunker. News9's @adityarajkaul shares latest updates, in a conversation with @neha_journo #IndianArmy #PakistanArmy #IndiaPakistan pic.twitter.com/kUGVI1sEyO — News9 (@News9Tweets) May 12, 2025

Notably, chief of Army has always been the de-facto leader of Pakistan and Prime Minister and President are just rubber stamps. So, the man leading Pakistan was forced to hide in a bunker because he got scared of Indian Air Force.