Madhya Pradesh: Puncture shop owner Abu Khan rapes cow in viral video, sparks anger among the Hindu community, police arrest accused

On Sunday (1st February), a Muslim man named Abu Khan was arrested after a viral video showed him raping a cow in the Damjipura area in the Betul district of Madhya Pradesh.

The incident sparked anger among the Hindu community in the area. On learning about the matter, the police swung into action and brought the situation under control. They detained Abu Khan and took him into custody.

According to reports, the cow belonged to the accused. Abu Khan ran a puncture repair in the area. A large contingent of police was deployed to prevent any untoward incident

#WATCH Betul, Madhya Pradesh: SP Virendra Jain said, "At 9 AM this morning, some leaders of a Hindu organisation filed a complaint at the Damjipura police outpost stating that an accused man named Abu Khan in Damjipura had raped a cow, and a Hindu boy had also made a video of the… pic.twitter.com/5yHAqx5erm — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2026

In a statement, the Superintendent of Police Virendra Jain stated. “At 9 AM this morning, some leaders of a Hindu organisation filed a complaint at the Damjipura police outpost stating that an accused man named Abu Khan in Damjipura had raped a cow, and a Hindu boy had also made a video of the incident.”

“Upon receiving the information, the police took the accused Abu Khan into custody… Following this, some outsiders set fire to five shops in Damjipura… An FIR has been registered against the accused Abu Khan. Further investigation is underway,” he added.