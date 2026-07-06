

For years, the monthly electricity bill was one of the consistent sources of household anxiety in Uttar Pradesh. Between 2012 and 2017, domestic consumers watched their tariffs climb almost every year, with little warning and less relief. In the years since 2017, that pattern has broken, and for the state’s roughly 30 million domestic power consumers. This shift has become one of the most tangible, if under-discussed, changes in daily economic life.

The old pattern: 2012–2017

The five years before 2017 were defined by frequent and steep tariffs revisions. Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission(UPERC) approved a hike of roughly 30% in June 2013, followed by another of around 12% in October 2014. Households budgeting for the coming year had no real way to plan because the goalposts altered with nearly every tariff cycle. A brief pause came in FY2015-16 and FY2016-17, when no hike was proposed for LMV-1 (domestic) consumers specifically, but by November 2017, tariffs rose again. This time by about 8.49% for urban domestic consumers.

Taken together, the experience for an ordinary domestic consumer across this period was one of near-constant upward pressure on bills, compounding year after year, with no real sense of predictability.

The turning point: A freeze since 2019

UPERC has not approved a single tariff hike for domestic(LMV-1) consumers since September 2019. That’s six consecutive tariff cycles through FY2026-27 in which the per-unit rate has stayed exactly where it was. For a household, that means the number printed on the bill for each unit of electricity hasn’t moved in over half a decade, even as fuel costs, transmission costs and inflation elsewhere in the economy have not stood still. This didn’t happen by accident. The state’s power distribution utility, UPPCL, has repeatedly filed petitions before UPERC proposing increases as large as 25-45% to cover its widening revenue gap.

Each time, the Commission has either rejected these proposals outright or deferred them, keeping the retail tariff for domestic consumers unchanged year after year.

How the gap has been absorbed: Subsidy, not consumers

The freeze has been made possible by a steadily rising state subsidy, not by any actual fall in the cost of supplying power. For FY2026-27, the Uttar Pradesh government’s electricity subsidy has been raised to ₹20,400 crore, up from ₹17,100 crore the year. Before a jump of nearly 20% in a single year. Within that, support for the poorest domestic consumers has been specifically increased that the subsidy for lifeline consumers has gone up to ₹3.75 per unit from ₹3.50, and rural consumers using 0–100 units now receive ₹3.70 per unit in subsidy compared with ₹3.30 earlier.

In practice, this is the difference between the cost of supply rate and the rate a household actually pays. A rural lifeline consumer using up to 100 units a month effectively pays around ₹3.00 per unit after subsidy, even though the underlying cost of that power is much higher. The state government is absorbing the gap for now, not the consumers. This approach differs from the states that provide free electricity. Instead of making electricity completely free for large sections of consumers, Uttar Pradesh continues to charge consumers while using targeted subsidies to reduce their burden. As a result, consumers retain an incentive to use electricity judiciously, while the state limits the fiscal cost by subsidising only part of the bill rather than the entire consumption.

Beyond tariffs: Metering and service reforms

Alongside the tariff freeze, UPERC has pushed process reforms aimed squarely at the consumer experience. Under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), prepaid smart meters are being rolled out across the state. The Commission has directed that no security deposit be collected from consumers with prepaid connections, and has required distribution companies to reconnect prepaid meters within two hours of recharge, backing that requirement with financial penalties on UPPCL for delays.

UPERC has also pushed for 100% consumer and distribution-transformer metering, aimed at reducing billing disputes and improving accountability across the five discoms (PuVVNL, MVVNL, DVVNL, PVVNL, and KESCO).

The other side of the ledger

A balanced assessment also requires acknowledging the concerns raised by critics. The tariff freeze has been supported by a steadily rising subsidy bill. For FY2026-27, the Uttar Pradesh government’s electricity subsidy has increased from ₹17,100 crore to ₹20,400 crore, reflecting the state’s decision to absorb a larger share of the cost rather than passing it on to consumers.

UPPCL has repeatedly argued before the Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) that the gap between its revenue and expenditure continues to widen. In successive tariff petitions, it sought increases ranging from 25% to 45%, citing higher power purchase costs and mounting financial pressure on distribution companies. However, UPERC did not approve these proposals for domestic consumers. Instead, the Commission continued the existing tariff structure, while the state government increased budgetary support and used regulatory mechanisms to bridge the financial gap.

According to the critics, it argues that this approach shifts part of the financial burden from electricity bills to the state budget and raises questions about the long-term sustainability of rising subsidy commitments. However, it contends that protecting households from repeated tariff increases, particularly during a period of inflation and rising living costs, has provided meaningful relief to millions of consumers while allowing the government time to pursue distribution-sector reforms.

Conclusion

Whatever the long-term fiscal debate, one fact remains clear: domestic electricity consumers in Uttar Pradesh have not faced a base tariff increase since September 2019. Between 2013 and 2017, households experienced repeated tariff revisions, whereas the years since 2019 have been marked by tariff stability despite repeated requests from UPPCL for significant hikes. The Yogi Adityanath government chose to shield consumers by expanding targeted subsidies instead of allowing higher domestic tariffs. Whether this model remains sustainable over the long term will depend on future fiscal conditions, but for now, it has ensured six consecutive years of stable base electricity tariffs while advancing reforms in metering, consumer services, and the distribution sector.