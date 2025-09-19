Mirzapur police files FIR against singer Saroj Sargam for obscene, abusive songs on Hindu Gods, reports say she is repeat offender

Mirzapur police have registered an FIR against a folk singer named Saroj Sargam for insulting Hindu Gods and Goddesses by singing obscene songs about them. The police posted on X on 18th September, informing that a case was filed against Sargam at the Madihaan Police Station under relevant provisions. A preliminary investigation is underway.

संदर्भित प्रकरण में थाना मड़िहान पुलिस द्वारा सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत कर अग्रिम विवेचनात्मक कार्यवाही की जा रही है । — Mirzapur Police (@mirzapurpolice) September 18, 2025

The singer reportedly already has several FIRs filed against her because of hateful content targeting Hindu religion. Saroj Sargam’s YouTube channel is full of content against Hindus, particularly Brahmins.

She has posted hateful and vulgar songs targeting Hindu Gods, including Lord Shiva and Goddess Durga.

Saroj Sargam contested Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 2022 from the Chhanbey assembly constituency seat on the ticket of Bahujan Mukti Party.