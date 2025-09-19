ABVP wins DUSU election, clinches President’s post from NSUI

On Friday (19th September), the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) won the Delhi University Students’ Union election (DUSU election), clinching 3 of the 4 contested seats.

ABVP’s Aryan Maan was elected DUSU president, defeating National Students Union of India (NSUI)’s Joslyn Nandita Choudhary by a large margin. He will now succeed NSUI leader Ronak Khatri.

Besides Mann, ABVP’s Kunal Chaudhary and Deepika Jha bagged the positions of Secretary and Joint Secretary. NSUI’s Rahul Jansla won the seat of the DUSU Vice-President.

OpIndia had earlier reported how NSUI have been peddling EVM tampering conspiracy theories, by following the footsteps of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in anticipation of electoral loss in DUSU polls.