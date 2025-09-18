As the polling for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections is taking place today (18th September), the National Students Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress Party, borrowing from its parent party, has peddled the EVM conspiracy theory even before the voting concluded.

The NSUI Presidential Candidate Joslyn Nandita Choudhary has accused the Delhi University administration of tampering with the EVM. She even accused the university professors of colluding with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the RSS, in meddling with the voting machines. “Every EVM has blue ink marking the name of the candidate from the ABVP, from Hansraj College to Kirori Mal College. Teachers are involved in these unfair practices. I have removed the blue ink with my hands on all the EVMs,” alleged Choudhary.

“My supporters have been assaulted since day one. I want to ask the Delhi government and the world, who is responsible for the cheating I have faced over the last 4-5 hours? Who will ensure justice? Who will acknowledge all the hard work I have put in? I have worked tirelessly, not just in the last few hours, but throughout the year. I am just an ordinary student-how can someone like me contest under these conditions? This is happening with every EVM, including at Kirorimal College, where I study. I have requested teachers not to do this, but as soon as I stepped away, they marked the EVMs again,” she added.

Choudhary’s allegations of EVM tampering reiterate the conspiracy theory peddled by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi regarding the several Lok Sabha and state assembly elections. This has been the Congress party’s age-old trick to blame the EVM in elections where they lose or anticipate a loss. Does this mean that the NSUI is also anticipating an electoral defeat and, therefore, started blaming the EVM even before the polling concluded?

Delhi: ABVP has accused former DUSU President Rounak Khatri of forcibly entering Kirori Mal College with outsiders during the DUSU elections, a female student also alleged assault, prompting ABVP leaders to approach the police to file a complaint



ABVP; General Secretary;… pic.twitter.com/O0f4GFxgjp — IANS (@ians_india) September 18, 2025

The ABVP alleged that former DUSU President Rounak Khatri, who is from the NSUI, along with a bunch of outsiders, gained a forced entry into the Kirori Mal College of the Delhi University amid voting. A female student is said to have been assaulted during the whole ruckus. This led to the ABVP approaching the police to file a complaint.

A total of 21 candidates are contesting for the four panel positions of President, Vice-President, Secretary and Joint Secretary. The voting is taking place at 195 polling stations through 700 EVMs. The university has tightened security across the campus to ensure smooth elections. The voting for the DUSU elections is being held in two phases. For the students attending morning classes, the first phase of polling began at 8:30 am and continued till 1 pm. The second phase of voting will go on from 3 pm to 7:30 pm for students attending evening classes.