‘Activist’ Sonam Wangchuk uses Ladakh Statehood gimmick to divert focus from lease violations, unpaid dues

Days after the Ladakh administration cancelled the land allotment to the Himalayan Institute of Alternative Learning (HIAL) of Sonam Wangchuk, the ‘activist’ had launched a hunger strike demanding Statehood of Ladakh.

Wangchuk kick-started the new gimmick on Wednesday (10th September) in the hopes of diverting attention from serious allegations of lease violations and unpaid dues.

“In the first phase, we will sit on 35 days or five weeks of hunger strike. If we survive it, we will follow it with a six-week hunger strike. However, if the Centre resume result-oriented talks on demands of Ladakh, the strike will be called off,” he claimed.

MY DEAR PRIME MINISTER MODI JI!

Have you ever heard of BJP opposing Hindu Bhajans…! That's what happened in Ladakh.

DAY 4 OF LADAKH ANSHAN#SaveLadakh #SaveHimlayas #SaveBharat — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) September 13, 2025

The timing of his ‘protest’ for Statehood coincides with elections for the for the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC-L) in Leh district.

Besides grabbing headlines through his ‘hunger strike’, Sonam Wangchuk is also making outrageous claims about the BJP opposing ‘Hindu bhajans’ in Ladakh.

Wangchuk, who had travelled to Pakistan earlier in February 2025 to attend a ‘climate conference’, had recently received overwhelming support from the terrorist nation.