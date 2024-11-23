Saturday, November 23, 2024

‘Actor’ Ajaz Khan gets only 155 votes in Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha election, blames EVM after losing to NOTA

On Saturday (23rd November), Bollywood ‘actor’ Ajaz Khan lost out to NOTA in the Maharastra Vidhan Sabha election.

He contested from the Versova constituency and secured only 155 votes. More electorates (1298 to be specific) opted for ‘None of the Above (NOTA)’ option that vote for Ajaz Khan.

Screengrab of the election result of the Versova constituency

Ajaz Khan squarely blamed Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) after losing the election.

In an Instagram post, he said, “I am a social worker who raises the issues of the people. I will continue to do this.”

“I feel bad for candidates backed by mainstream parties, had a solid track record, spent crores in the past 15 days and yet lost. This is a game of EVMs,” Khan brazened out

