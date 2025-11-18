Adani’s Navi Mumbai International Airport to begin operations on December 25, Indigo’s Bengaluru-Navi Mumbai flight will be the first to land

India’s newest greenfield airport, Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), will commence commercial operations on December 25, 2025, as per a media release. The airport, which PM Modi inaugurated on October 8, will start operations with 23 daily departures initially, scaling up to 34 daily flights by February 2026.

IndiGo’s Bengaluru-Mumbai flight 6E460 will be the first to land at the NMIA on December 25, at 8 am, followed by departures Mumbai to Hyderabad in another flight, 6E882 from IndiGo. Air India Express and Akasa Air flights will provide flights to 16 major domestic destinations, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Goa.

For the first month, the airport will operate from morning 8 am to evening 8 pm, 12 hours a day. Round the clock services will start from 1 February 2026.

To ensure readiness, NMIA has conducted comprehensive Operational Readiness and Airport Transfer (ORAT) trials with airlines and security agencies. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was inducted on October 29 for full-scale deployment at the airport premises.

The Navi Mumbai International Airport was developed under a Public-Private Partnership between Adani Airports Holdings Ltd. (74%) and CIDCO (26%). When fully operational, the greenfield airport is designed to handle over 90 million passengers annually. In the initial phase, the airport will handle around 0.5 million metric tons of cargo annually. Designed in the shape of a lotus flower, the airport marks a significant addition in India’s aviation landscape, fusing efficiency with sustainability and connectivity.