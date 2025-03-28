After Muskan and Pragati, another sensational case from Uttar Pradesh: Wife tries to kill her husband by poisoning his coffee

In recent days, news of wives killing their husbands with the help of their lovers have become a bit too frequent. First it was Muskan, then it was Pragati, and now it is Pinky from Muzaffarpur who tried to kill her husband with the help of her lover.

Pinky, who has been married for less than 2 years, tried to kill her husband by poisoning his coffee.

Anuj Sharma got married to Pinky Sharma 2 years back. Shortly after marriage, Anuj started suspecting that Pinky talks to someone else. This led to arguments between them as Anuj tried to talk to her over her alleged affair.

The alleged lover is a relative of Pinky. Following the arguments, Pinky tried to kill Anuj by poisoning his coffee. Based on the complaint filed by Anuj’s family members, a case has been registered against Pinky.

Anuj’s sister Meenakshi said that when he used to go to work, Pinky used to talk to her boyfriend on mobile for hours. The situation got so bad that Pinky left Anuj’s house and filed a case of domestic violence against him.



