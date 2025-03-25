Uttar Pradesh: Woman kills husband with help of lover, had hired a contract killer

In Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh, a woman allegedly conspired with her boyfriend and hired a contract killer to kill her husband. Shockingly, this murder was executed just two weeks after their marriage.

Pragati Yadav married 22-year-old Dilip Yadav on March 5, 2025. However, Pragati was in a relationship with Anurag Yadav from her village for the past four years,

Following the marriage, Pragati told her lover Anurag that they can be together after eliminating her husband Dilip, and can live comfortably off his wealth.

Reportedly, Pragati gave Anurag Rs 1 lakh to arrange the murder, and Anurag hired a contract killer, Ramji Nagar, for Rs 2 lakh to carry out the killing.

On March 19, while he was returning from Kannauj, Dilip was attacked by 2 guys on a motorcycle, and was shot, he later succumbed to his injuries.

Examination of CCTV footage identified Ramji Nagar which unraveled the entire conspiracy.