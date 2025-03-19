Meerut, UP: Woman kills husband, chops body and puts inside drum full of cement, runs away with boyfriend

In Meerut, UP, a shocking case of betrayal and murder has come to light. A woman named Muskan has killed her husband and chopped his body parts to hide inside a drum full of cement. The woman had planned the murder along with her boyfriend Sahil Shukla.

As per reports, Saurav, an employee in Merchant Navy, had rented a house in the Indiranagar area of Brahmapuri police station zone in Meerut. Since Saurav stayed abroad mostly, his wife Muskan and their daughter lived in the house. Saurav and Muskan had a love marriage and were not on good terms with Saurav’s family. Muskan had recently developed an affair with a man named Sahil. Earlier this month, Muskan stabbed a sleeping Saurav to death and along with Sahil, she chopped his body into pieces. The duo packed the pieces into a drum and sealed it with cement.

To hide her crime, Muskan was regularly texting Saurav’s friends and relatives from his phone. However, Muskan’s own parents grew suspicious of her activities and informed the police. SP City Ayush Vikram Singh has informed that Muskan and her lover Sahil have been arrested.