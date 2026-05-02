A shocking and brutal murder of a 13-year-old boy by Muslim farmers has created tension in a village of the Agra district in Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place under the Jagner police station area, where the body of the child, identified as 13-year-old Amrit Kushwaha, was found with severe injuries. Locals said his throat had been slit with a sharp weapon, and his eyes were also gouged out, making the crime particularly disturbing.

Murdered for plucking watermelon from his own field

Amrit was a resident of Randhirpura village. According to his family, he had left home around 12 noon on Friday, 1st May, after telling his sister that he was going to get a watermelon from their own farm. The farmland had been rented out by his father, Naresh Kushwaha, to some Muslim farmers who were cultivating watermelons and muskmelons there. When Amrit did not return home till evening, the family began searching for him. His blood-soaked body was later found lying on a path not far from the house.

A bag containing a watermelon was found near the body, along with a blood-stained knife. It was Amrit’s sister who first spotted the body when she went looking for him in the field, and her screams alerted others in the area. Soon after, the police reached the spot and tried to take the body for post-mortem, but angry villagers refused to allow it for several hours.

Police investigation underway

The situation escalated as villagers staged a protest and blocked the road. Police officials managed to calm the crowd after a long effort. Based on a complaint filed by the father, police have registered a case against around 13 people, including Saddam, Arshad, Rashid, Amer, Nadim and Riyaz Ahmed.

Officials said some named individuals in the complaint have been detained for questioning. DCP West Aditya Kumar said, “Upon receiving information about the incident, the Basai Jagner police station immediately conducted the panchayatnama of the deceased and arranged for a postmortem. Based on the received complaint, on 01.05.2026, a case was registered under relevant sections, and the two named accused were arrested with statutory proceedings initiated; further statutory proceedings are underway.”

प्रकरण की सूचना पर थाना बसई जगनेर पुलिस द्वारा तत्काल मृतक का पंचायतनामा भरकर पोस्टमार्टम कराया गया है। प्राप्त तहरीर के आधार पर दिनांक 01.05.2026 को सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत करते हुए नामजद 02 अभियुक्तों को गिरफ्तार कर वैधानिक कार्यवाही की गई है तथा अन्य वैधानिक कार्यवाही… pic.twitter.com/tDB9DpuUIH — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE AGRA (@agrapolice) May 2, 2026

He further confirmed that the circulated information regarding the extraction of the deceased juvenile’s eyes or any body part is entirely false and misleading.

A situation of grief and anger prevails in the village, with the possibility of communal tension. In view of the situation of conflict, a police force has been deployed in the village.