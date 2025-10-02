All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM)’s former state secretary, Kashif Zubairi, has been accused of raping and forcing a Hindu woman to convert to Islam. On 30th September, a zero FIR was filed by the victim at the Tonk police station.

Tonk SP Rajesh Meena said that since the cause of action arose in Jaipur, the zero FIR has been forwarded to the concerned police station in Jaipur.

As per reports, the victim, a resident of Jaipur, is a married woman with a child. She is an advocate and has been living separately from her husband due to some domestic conflict. Some reports say that the woman accused Zubairi, who is also an advocate, of taking advantage of her situation and having sexual intercourse with her on the promise of marrying her later.

Some other reports mention that the victims said that the accused took her to a flat in Jaipur, where he made her drink tea laced with sedatives and raped her. When she confronted him, he pacified her by promising to marry her.

The victim alleged that the accused kept pressing her to get a divorce from her husband. She added that Zubairi had sexual intercourse with her in a Jaipur flat on multiple occasions.

She once got pregnant and had a miscarriage. The accused later refused to marry her and has been blackmailing her using her obscene photos and videos.

The victim added that Zubairi forced her and her 10-year-old child to convert to Islam. He forced her to sign on several blank pieces of paper.

On 15th August, the victim reportedly went to meet the parents of the accused in Tonk and tell them everything. However, his parents scolded her and turned her away.

She again went to Tonk on 30th September to talk to Zubairi, who refused to listen to her and threatened to kill her. Thereafter, she went to the police and filed a complaint against the accused.

An investigation is being conducted by the police in the case.