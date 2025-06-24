Air India Express flight from Delhi to Jammu returns mid-flight

An Air India Express flight IX 2564 from New Delhi to Jammu had to be turned back on Monday afternoon after flying around Jammu for a few minutes. The aircraft was not able to land and ultimately flew back to Delhi.

On the other hand, authorities at Jammu Airport claimed all was well. “All flights took off and landed without any problem today,” stated Sanjeev Kumar Garg, Director of Jammu Airport. “It’s the pilot’s discretion whether to land or not. Weather and systems were fine from our end.”

Some of the travelers suspect a technical problem might have led to the return of the flight. Subsequently, an Air India Express official confirmed, “The initial aircraft was brought back to Delhi because of a technical issue. We booked another plane for the trip. We apologize for the hassle.”