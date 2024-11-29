Ajaz Khan, who was recently in the news for performing worse than NOTA in his constituency during the Maharashtra assembly elections, is once against in headlines, this time for the arrest of his wife in a major drug bust. Khan’s wife, Fallon Guliwala, was arrested by the customs department after recovering narcotics and Rs 11 lakhs in cash from her Jogeshwari residence in Mumbai.

Earlier, on October 8, Suraj Gaud, a staff member at Ajaz Khan’s office, was arrested for allegedly ordering 100 grams of Mephedrone (MD) through a courier from a European country. After the substance was delivered to Khan’s office in Andheri, Suraj was detained.

The investigation progressed, leading to intelligence suggesting Fallon Guliwala’s involvement in drug smuggling. Acting on this tip, the agency conducted a raid at her Jogeshwari flat on Thursday, reportedly uncovering approximately 130 grams of marijuana and other illegal substances.

Reports further suggest that authorities intend to question Ajaz Khan following his wife’s arrest. Officials aim to determine whether Khan was aware of the drugs discovered at his residence and office. However, he was unavailable for questioning.

Earlier last week, Khan lost out to NOTA in the Maharastra Vidhan Sabha election. He contested from the Versova constituency and secured only 155 votes. More electorates (1298 to be specific) opted for the ‘None of the Above (NOTA)’ option that vote for Ajaz Khan.