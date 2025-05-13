All outstanding issues between India and Pakistan to be discussed bilaterally: MEA on Trump’s mediation proposal

The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson on Tuesday said all issues between India and Pakistan will be discussed bilaterally. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was responding to a question on US President Donald Trump’s proposal for the US mediate between India and Pakistan.

To a question about Donald Trump/USA claiming to have mediated between India and USA, the MEA spox @MEAIndia reiterates that India and Pakistan will only discus outstanding issues bilaterally. — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) May 13, 2025

Regarding question of trade being used as a leverage to get India to the negotiation tables, Mr Jaiswal revealed that no issues of trade was discussed between India and the United States since the beginning of Operation Sindoor.