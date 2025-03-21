Allahabad HC Bar Association objects to Justice Yashwant Verma’s transfer after ‘cash in bungalow scandal’, says ‘we are not trash bin’

The Allahabad High Court Bar Association has strongly objected to the Supreme Court collegium’s decision to transfer Justice Yashwant Verma to the Allahabad HC from Delhi HC. The Bar Association has stated ‘we are not a trash bin’.

#BREAKING

"We are not a trash bin": High Court Bar Association (HCBA), Allahabad strongly objects to the SC Collegium's decision to transfer Justice Yashwant Verma back to Allahabad after Rs 15 crore was allegedly found in his bungalow.#JusticeYashwantVarma #DelhiHighCourt pic.twitter.com/K1X8Nwdah8 — LawBeat (@LawBeatInd) March 21, 2025

In its statement, the bar association has added that despite the Allahabad HC suffering from shortage of judges, new judges have not been appointed for many years. And now a Delhi High Court judge is suddenly transferred to Allahabad as a token ‘punishment’ after cash worth Rs 15 crores were found in his bungalow.

The SC collegium had transferred the HC Judge as a knee-jerk reaction after the matter was escalated through senior law enforcement authorities via firefighters and local cops. Now, after the news created a massive outrage, the SC collegium has ordered an in-house inquiry and clarified that the transfer was only the ‘first step’, not explaining how the transfer to a location away from Delhi will help in an inquiry.

The incident has caused massive outrage, with people questioning why the judges have kept themselves above the law.