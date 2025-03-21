Thursday, June 26, 2025

Allahabad HC Bar Association objects to Justice Yashwant Verma’s transfer after ‘cash in bungalow scandal’, says ‘we are not trash bin’

The Allahabad High Court Bar Association has strongly objected to the Supreme Court collegium’s decision to transfer Justice Yashwant Verma to the Allahabad HC from Delhi HC. The Bar Association has stated ‘we are not a trash bin’.

In its statement, the bar association has added that despite the Allahabad HC suffering from shortage of judges, new judges have not been appointed for many years. And now a Delhi High Court judge is suddenly transferred to Allahabad as a token ‘punishment’ after cash worth Rs 15 crores were found in his bungalow.

The SC collegium had transferred the HC Judge as a knee-jerk reaction after the matter was escalated through senior law enforcement authorities via firefighters and local cops. Now, after the news created a massive outrage, the SC collegium has ordered an in-house inquiry and clarified that the transfer was only the ‘first step’, not explaining how the transfer to a location away from Delhi will help in an inquiry.

The incident has caused massive outrage, with people questioning why the judges have kept themselves above the law.

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com