Amethi: Meat thrown near Hanuman Temple, Police promises strict action

In Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, some miscreants threw piece of meat near the ancient Hanuman Temple. On Friday (6th June 2025) morning, when the devotees reached the temple for darshan, they became angry after seeing the meat lying there.

The incident took place outside the ancient Hanuman Temple located in Sheetalganj Punnpur village of Sangrampur area. As soon as the matter came to light, Vishwa Hindu Parishad workers also reached the temple.

Upon receiving the information, police station in-charge Brijesh Singh reached the temple with the police team. The crowd gathered near the temple was pacified and the piece of meat was removed from the temple area and buried under the soil. At the same time, the Circle Officer has instructed the village head representative to remove all the meat shops falling within 200 meters of the temple.

Hindu organizations present on the spot strongly protested about the entire matter. The police say that the culprits will be identified and action will be taken against them soon.