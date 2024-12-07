Andhra Pradesh: Bus carrying devotees of Lord Ayappa attacked by Muslim mob in Rayachoti for playing devotional song ‘loudly’

In a disturbing incidence, Hindu devotees on a bus including the driver were attacked by a mob in Rayachoti town in Andhra Pradesh. As per reports, the bus was carrying devotees of Lord Ayappa, and came under the attack of a mob comprising of large number of Muslims. Videos of the attack have gone viral on social media.

The bus was attacked because of Hindu devotional songs played in the vehicle. The mob alleged that the volume of the music was too loud and was audible from outside, and asked to stop it. But they didn’t stop at that, they proceeded to assault the devotees travelling on the bus. They also assaulted the driver.

In the videos, a large number of people can be surrounding the bus, creating a ruckus. They also damaged the bus and smashed the windows. From the video it is clear that a Muslim mob carried out the attack as most of them are seen wearing skull caps.

Main stream media is not covering or reporting this.



This is Raichoty, Andhra Pradesh a group is stopping Ayyappa Yatra vehicle.



You can see in the video how the group is attacking the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/Rs8WxfX4TX — Telangana Maata (@TelanganaMaata) December 7, 2024

The large number of crowds on the street blocked the road completely, with vehicles stranded on the road. Police were seen struggling to clear a path for the commuters, and were unable to control the mob. The mob was also seen chanting slogans.

Andhra Pradesh BJP President Vishnu Vardhan Reddy posted a video of the incident on X, saying that the mob attack on the bus followed the assault of Ayyappa devotees by some Muslim groups. He said that authorities must act swiftly to ensure justice and peace.

Shocking incident in Rayachoti town where a bus driver and other Hindus were assaulted by a mob after playing Ayyappa Bhakti songs during the transport of Lord Ayyappa Swamulu.



This follows the assault of Ayyappa devotees by some Muslim groups. Authorities must act swiftly to… pic.twitter.com/IJNqxqHxhb — Vishnu Vardhan Reddy (@SVishnuReddy) December 7, 2024

He also said that it is concerning the previous cases for similar attacks were dropped under the YSRCP government. Reddy demanded the reopening of the old cases to bring the perpetrators to justice.