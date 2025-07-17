A young woman named Oleti Pushpa (22) was killed by her live-in partner Sheikh Shamma (22) in the Ambedkar Konaseema region of Andhra Pradesh, reported India Today. She was living with Sheikh for the past 6 months after she separated from her spouse. The incident took place in Siddhartha Nagar, B Savaram village of Rajolu mandal on 16th July.

Shamma reportedly accused Pushpa of having affairs with other men. He forced her to engage in prostitution and frequently instigated fights with her when intoxicated. As per police, Shamma was addicted to ganja.

On the fateful night, he against pressurised her to go with him for sex work. But she refused, after which the couple got into a furious confrontation. When her son Vinayak tried to intervene, Sheikh became violent.

He assaulted her with a knife as she refused to comply to his outrageous demand and stabbed her leg along with left side of her chest. The accused also attacked her mother Ganga and her brother when they tried to intervene. Pushpa’s massive bleeding caused her to die on the spot.

According to Inspector Naresh Kumar of Rajolu Circle, a case has been filed and two police units have been dispatched to nab the fleeing perpetrator.