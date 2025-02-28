Another Atul Subhash: TCS employee from Agra commits suicide, leaves behind disturbing video blaming wife for his decision

In December 2024, a 34-year-old software engineer Atul Subhash committed suicide at his home in Marathahalli, Bengaluru, leaving a 24-page suicide note behind. He had pasted a sheet of paper with the words ‘Justice is Due’ while killing himself. In a roughly one-and-a-half-hour video posted on Rumble on 9th December, the man stated that he was taking extreme measures owing to harassment by his wife and her family.

Now another similar case has come to light from Agra in Uttar Pradesh. Manav Sharma, who was an employee at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), was found hanging at his home in Agra on February 24.

As per reports, Sharma’s family tried to file a complaint with Sadar Police station in Agra but the officers allegedly turned them away.

Before committing suicide, the TCS employee Sharma recorded a nearly seven-minute-long video on his phone, which was later uncovered by his family.

In the video, Sharma pleaded for society to acknowledge the struggles that men face. He also repeatedly urged people to think and talk about men, while apologising to his parents for his decision.