Another Hindu targeted in Bangladesh: Journalist Liton Kumar Chowdhury attacked by Islamist mob

The persecution of Hindus at the hand of Islamists continues unbated in Bangladesh. In a latest such incident, a Hindu journalist Liton Kumar Chowdhury was attacked by a mob in Sitakunda, Chittagong on Sunday (19th October). The incident took place in front of the Shyama Puja Mandap in the Railgate area of ​​Sitakunda Municipality.

The 45-year-old injured journalist has been admitted to Chittagong Medical College Hospital. Chowdhury is the Sitakunda correspondent of the daily Janakantha and former general secretary of the Sitakunda Press Club.

A video of the alleged attack has surfaced on social media. Local media reports say that the Hindu journalist was attacked by members of the Asad Bahini group. The Muslim mobsters accused Liton Kumar Chowdhury of being an “Awami League Agent” who was spreading “fake new”.

Chowdhury was handed over to the police in a bloody state after the beating. The police took Liton Chowdhury to Sitakunda Upazila Health Complex. After receiving primary treatment there, he was sent to Chittagong Medical College Hospital.

Liton Chowdhury’s son Rakesh Chowdhury told Bangladeshi newspaper, Prothom Alo, that his father was standing in front of his house talking to people at night. At that time, suddenly some young men came and made various bad comments towards his father and started beating him. His father’s mobile phone and wallet were also snatched. His father suffered serious head injuries in the attack and has lost a lot of blood. He is being treated at Chittagong Medical College Hospital.