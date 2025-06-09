Another honeymoon couple missing in North East India: Kaushlendra Pratap Singh and Ankita Singh missing since meeting with an accident on 29th May

In another case of missing honeymoon couple from North East India, Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushlendra Pratap Singh and his wife Ankita Singh have been missing ever since they met with an accident on May 29. Notably, another case of missing honeymoon couple in the North east had come to light recently, where Indore couple Raja and Sonam had gone missing. The case was eventually solved with the arrest of Sonam for murdering her husband.

Kaushlendra and Ankita reached Sikkim on May 24 for their honeymoon. On May 29, while travelling with 9 other persons, their vehicle met with an accident and fell down a 1000 feet drop. 1 passenger was killed while 2 others were injured. However, the other 8 passengers, including the couple haven’t been traced till now.

उत्तर प्रदेश के रहने वाले कौशलेंद्र प्रताप सिंह अपनी पत्नी अंकिता सिंह के साथ हनीमून के लिए सिक्किम गए थे. लेकिन अभी तक ये दोनों घर नहीं लौटे हैं. कौशलेंद्र प्रताप सिंह और अंकिता सिंह की शादी 5 मई को हुई थी. 24 मई को ये दोनों सिक्किम के लिए रवाना हुए थे. वहां पहुंचने के बाद उनकी… pic.twitter.com/lroP2dCmHz — NDTV India (@ndtvindia) June 9, 2025

Kaushlendra’s father Sher Bahadur Singh is now in Sikkim to try and find his son and his daughter-in-law. He has said that he won’t leave the state till he finds the couple.