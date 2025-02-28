Anti-Hindu Delhi riots: Sole accused in Dilbar Negi murder case, Mohammed Shahnawaz, acquitted

During the anti-Hindu riots of January 2020, a young man named Dilbar Negi was burnt alive by the mob near Shiv Vihar Tiraha in North-East Delhi. The mob severed his hands and feet. After the riots, his charred and unrecognisable body was discovered in the Anil Sweet Shop where he had worked. Charges were framed against Mohammed Shahnawaz alias Shanu under Sections 148, 153A, 302, 436, 450, 149 and 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the murder case.

However, a Delhi Court has now acquitted Shahnawaz in the case alleging that a mob caused vandalism, put on fire a sweet shop, as a consequence of which the 22-year-old Dilbar Negi died after after sustaining burn injuries.

The court said that there is no substantive evidence showing that Shahnawaz entered the godown with the mob where Negi’s dead body was found.

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala said, “In view of my foregoing discussions, observations and findings, I find that charges levelled against accused Mohd. Shahnawaz in this case, is not proved beyond reasonable doubts. Hence, accused Mohd. Shahnawaz @ Shanu is given benefit of doubt and he is acquitted of all the charges levelled against him in this case.”