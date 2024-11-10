Sunday, November 10, 2024

Anti-Justin Trudeau protest in Delhi, Sikhs and Hindus unite to protest against attack on Hindu Temple in Canada

On Sunday, November 10, a protest broke out in Delhi against Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau following the attack on a Hindu Temple in Brampton in Canada. The protest saw Hindus and Sikhs uniting to protest in front of the Canadian embassy.

During the protest, a member of the Sikh Global Forum said, “We are here to show that Sikhs have not attacked Hindus, we both are bonded through blood relations. For Hindus, Guru Tegh Bahadur and Guru Gobind Singh made sacrifices for the Hindu religion. How can they fight with each other? We are here at Canadian Embassy to give a memorandum,” PTI reported.

People of the Hindu Sikh Global Forum were on their way to the High Commission of Canada, Chanakyapuri, to protest against the attack on a Hindu Temple in Canada, when they were stopped at Teen Murti Marg by Delhi Police.

Notably, a prominent Hindu Temple was attacked by Khalistanis in Brampton, Canada, and Canadian Police officers were also involved in the attack. The incident has sparked concern about safety of Hindus in Canada.

