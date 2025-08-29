Arshad Madani of Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind reveals he had asked ‘Sonia ji’ to deny election ticket to Himanta Biswa Sarma

On Thursday (28th August), Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind (A) supremo Arshad Madani informed that he had once asked Congress leader Sonia Gandhi to deny election ticket to Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was associated with the grand old party at that time.

“He (Himanta Biswa Sarma) has always fed upon the breadcrumbs of the Congress, but he always had RSS ideology in his mind,” Arshad Madani brazened out.

The radical Islamic scholar claimed, “I have asked Sonia ji to not give ticket to this man. I even wrote a letter about it.”

"I wrote to Sonia Gandhi to not give ticket to Himanta Biswa Sarma from Congress as he had RSS mentality.



Maulana Arshad Madani



Did Maulanas decide Congress tickets or did Congress Election Committee ?



It seems INC was not Indian National Congress but Islamist Congress pic.twitter.com/ACNtOaSoDn — Shehzad Jai Hind (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Shehzad_Ind) August 29, 2025

Arshad Madani lamented that the Congress leader did not ‘listen’ to him. “This is the same Himanta who is challenging the Assam Accord and has put the State under communal hellfire,” he alleged.

Earlier, the the Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind (M) demanded the removal of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his arrest under ‘hate speech laws’ for targeting Miya Muslims.