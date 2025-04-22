As Hindus get killed in Pahalgam just for being Hindus, ‘journalist’ Saba Naqvi mockingly asks US VP JD Vance if he will still go to Indian tourist sites

In a deadly attack by terrorists in Pahalgam in Kashmir, several Hindus were massacred by the terrorists. Islamic terrorists ambushed a group of unarmed tourists. According to eyewitnesses, the assailants checked IDs, pulled down pants to verify religion, and executed those identified as Hindus.

While most of India is in shock over the deadly terror attack, and were expressing their condolences to the bereaved families, alleged journalist Saba Naqvi thought this is a good time to taunt US Vice President JD Vance who is currently visiting India.

In her highly insensitive post on X, Saba Naqvi posted immediately after the deadly terrorist attack against Hindus, “Will J.D.Vance still go on family trips and photo ops at tourist sites in India?”

While the rest of the country was in mourning, Saba Naqvi was focusing on mocking JD Vance’s travel itinerary in India.

Notably, JD Vance’s wife is also a Hindu. They are currently on an official visit to India.