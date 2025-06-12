Ashfaq trapped a 15 year old girl in a train by posing as Raju Tiwari in Mirzapur, took her to Kanpur and raped her, arrested

A 15-year girl in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh was raped by a person named Ashfaq, who trapped the victim by hiding his identity and posing as a Hindu man named Raju Tiwari. Accused Ashfaq met the victim on a train to Prayagraj after she ran away from her house on 9th June following a fight with her mother.

Taking advantage of her situation, Ashfaq took her with him on the pretext of dropping the girl back home. However, instead of taking the victim to her home, he took her to a hotel in Kanpur where he raped her. Ashfaq brought the victim to Kanpur via Fatehpur and booked a room in a hotel in Ghantaghar.

The victim somehow managed to escape and reached a nearby police station. After coming to know about the incident, the police contacted the victim’s family. The accused had fled from the scene by that time. However, the police located him and nabbed him from the cantonment area near Kanpur Central Station on Wednesday (11th June). An FIR was filed by at the Harbansh Mohalla police station.

It was revealed during the investigation that Ashfaq is a resident of Hazaribagh in Jharkhand.