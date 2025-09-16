An Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer was arrested on Monday for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to her income. Acting on surveillance reports, the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell raided the residences of officer Nupur Bora, recovering ₹92 lakh in cash and jewellery worth nearly ₹1 crore from her Guwahati home. Another ₹10 lakh was seized from her rented house in Barpeta.

Bora, a resident of Golaghat who joined the ACS in 2019, was posted as Circle Officer at Goroimari in Kamrup district.

According to reports, she was under watch for six months after complaints of land-related corruption. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Bora had transferred Hindu-owned land to “suspicious individuals” for money while serving in Barpeta.

The vigilance cell also raided the home of her alleged aide, Lat Mandal Surajit Deka, accused of acquiring multiple plots in collusion with her.