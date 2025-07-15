Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s eviction drive frees 1.19 lakh bighas of land from encroachers in drive against illegal infiltration

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has reiterated his government’s firm stance against illegal infiltration and demographic encroachment in the state.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Sarma said, “Assam has faced an existential threat due to rampant illegal infiltration and a planned encroachment to alter demography of districts. This faces a major roadblock due to our policies.” Highlighting recent actions, the Chief Minister stated that over 1.19 lakh bighas of land have been freed from encroachers as part of the state’s ongoing drive.

— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 15, 2025

The remark illustrates Sarma’s broader campaign to protect Assam’s indigenous identity and land rights, particularly in areas where demographic shifts are seen as politically and culturally sensitive.

The Assam government has undertaken a series of eviction drives over the past few years, often targeting illegal settlements. While propagandists have raised baseless concerns, the BJP-led state government maintains that such actions are essential to safeguarding the interests of Assam and preserving its demographic balance.