Assam CM orders police to lodge treason case against Congress leaders in Muslim-dominated Sribhumi for singing the national anthem of Bangladesh during party event

Assam’s Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has ordered the police to file a treason case against Congress leaders from the Sribhumi district. The order came just after leaders at a Congress party meeting were seen singing the national anthem of Bangladesh, ‘Amar Sonar Bangla’, on Tuesday (28th October).

VIDEO | Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) instructed the police to register a case of treason against Congress leaders of Sribhumi district for singing the national anthem of Bangladesh at a party meeting.



Addressing a press conference, he said, "It is a… pic.twitter.com/qX5O2A0nbd — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 29, 2025

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, 29th October, Mr Sarma stated the act was a blatant disrespect to India and its own national anthem. He also pointed out that by singing the Bangladeshi national anthem, the Congress party was supporting the idea of some people in Bangladesh that India’s entire northeast region is actually part of their country.

The Chief Minister confirmed that he has instructed the police to file a case and arrest the leaders involved.

The incident took place during a Seva Dal meeting in Sribhumi town. A video of the meeting, which went viral on social media, captured an 85-year-old poet singing two lines of the song.

It also captured that the singer was standing alone while all the other party members were sitting. The song was composed by Rabindranath Tagore, who also composed India’s national anthem.

The Congress party, however, accused the BJP of making an unnecessary controversy just to divert the attention of the people. Tapas Purkayastha, the president of Sribhumi District Congress, said, “Don’t play politics with Rabindranath Tagore. It was just two lines, sung by our 85-year-old poet, Vidhu Bhushan Das.” He argued that insulting the song means insulting Rabindranath Tagore.

Gaurav Gogoi, State Congress president, supported this. He said, “The BJP is trying to politicise the situation and is deliberately ignoring the cultural and historical context” behind the song. He accused the BJP of hypocrisy, stating that while the party claimed to have respected Bengali culture, its actions have repeatedly insulted the Bengali language and its people.

He accused the ruling party repeatedly of insulting the Bengali language and its people, and not understanding the rich heritage of Bengal or Tagore’s philosophy.

Mr Sarma later responded to Mr Gogoi’s statement. He insisted the Congress chief should have immediately expelled the party leaders for singing the Bangladeshi national anthem instead of defending them.

“But Gaurav Gogoi probably liked it,” Mr Sarma claimed it was a project of the Pakistan government. He added, “A few days ago, Muhammad Yunus was given a gift by Pakistan, where Tripura and Assam were shown as part of Bangladesh. “

The Chief Minister accused the Congress party of sending a message as if Assam is a part of Bangladesh. He claimed this was evident when looking at together with two other points together: the State Congress chief’s affection for Pakistan and his support for Karnataka’s IT Minister Priyank Kharge, who opposed Assam’s industrialisation.

Therefore, he asserted, “this Congress party is Pakistan and Bangladesh’s ‘dot dot’ party. I don’t want to mention the bad words.”