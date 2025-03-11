Assam govt to scrutinise inter-religion sale of land in sensitive areas, CM says it is important to preserve indigenous identity

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that the state government has decreed that any sale of land or property where the ownership gets transferred between a person(s) of one religion to another will be scrutinised by the government and can only proceed after approval.

In a video shared on X, CM Sarma stated, “On the recommendation of Justice Biplab Sharma committee, in regards to Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, in selected revenue blocks, only the indigenous people of Assam can indulge in the sale and purchase of land. Assam is a very sensitive state. We want to avoid all kinds of communal disturbances. So we banned the inter-religious transfer of land or property last year in view of certain difficult situations. But that order was deemed unconstitutional. So we have now allowed it, but any inter-religious sale and purchase of land, but that can only happen after the approval of state government. We will consider and scrutinise every proposal and there after the sale or purchase can happen.”

Finance Minister Ajanta Neog stated the same on the last day of the budget session in the assembly yesterday.

In addition to tribal belts and blocks under the Chapter X of the ALRR, the state government has proposed additional revenue circles where only the indigenous people can own and possess land.