Assam: Tension erupts in Badarpur after cow slaughtered for Eid-al-Adha near Shiv Mandir in village with just 3 Muslim families, 5 arrested

On the day of the Eid-al-Adha festival, tension erupted in Assam’s Sribhumi district after a cow was slaughtered near a Hindu temple located in a Hindu majority area. The incident took place near Deorail and South Bhanga Mashli of Badarpur town, leading to arrest of five people.

The Hindus in the region were enraged after finding that a cow was slaughtered by some Muslims as sacrifice for the Eid al-Adha. Reportedly, the region has only 3 Muslim families, and the rest all are Hindus. And these Muslim families went ahead to slaughter a cow in the area, that too near the Shiv Temple of the village.

The incident led to a confrontation between the two communities in the area. Police teams rushed to the spot to control the situation. While there are no reports of any injuries due to the conflict, the situation remains volatile.

Later the police arrested five people in connection with the case. They have been identified as Zihab Uddin, Giyas Uddin, Nazrul Islam, Fakhrul Islam, and Hussein Ahmed Barbhuiya.