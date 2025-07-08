Assam: Govt moves to protect land of indigenous people in Dhubri and remove encroachments by illegal immigrants, security forces face stone pelting during the clearance drive

Dhubri region in Assam has been in the news for all the wrong reasons recently. After news of meat pieces being thrown in front of temples in the area, now it is in the news again for violence over clearance of illegal properties.

As per reports, tensions escalated in Dhubri on Tuesday, July 8, as locals turned violent in Chapar revenue district during an eviction drive. The encroachers clashed with security forces and attacked government officials.

Condemning the incident, Assam minister Ashok Singhal posted, “The illegal encroachers dared to assault law enforcement shows the extent of political support they have. People of Assam knows who is supporting them. They won’t be forgiven.”

The violent attack on police and officials during the Chapar eviction drive in Dhubri, including stone-pelting and targeting public property, is absolutely unacceptable.



Stones were hurled at the security officials who had come to clear the encroachments as well as the illegals opposed the activity.