Assam: Muslim-dominated Dhubri comes under scanner for illegal land encroachment, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma directs swift action

Days after communal tensions sparked in Assam’s Dhubri over the dumping of a cow head inside the premises of a Hindu temple, a case of illegal land encroachment was brought to the notice of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In a tweet on Sunday (15th June), he informed, “In Dhubri, or elsewhere, we will not allow nefarious elements from encroaching upon the lands of genuine Indian citizens. This is the firm commitment of our Govt.”

Sarma emphasised, “Recently, a person came to me with this issue. I have asked DC Dhubri to have a look into this matter.” He also shared the video of the interaction with the aggrieved resident of Muslim-dominated Dhubri.

Earlier on 13th June, the Assam CM informed that the severed head of a cow was found at a local Hanuman Mandir in Dhubri on the following day of Bakri Eid.

Himanta Biswa Sarma has recently announced a major initiative to recover encroached land belonging to Satras of the state. Satras are Vaishnav monasteries set up by Srimanta Sankardev and his disciples Madhabdev, Haridev and Damodardev.