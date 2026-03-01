Sunday, March 1, 2026

Ayatollah Alireza Arafi appointed as interim Supreme leader, will lead Iran along with President and Chief Justice

On Sunday (1st March), the Islamic Republic of Iran appointed Ayatollah Alireza Arafi as the interim Supreme leader. The development comes a day after the killing of Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israeli airstrike.

It must be mentioned that Iran activated Article 111 of its Constitution and made an emergency leadership arrangement.

Ayatollah Alireza Arafi will jointly lead Iran along with President Masoud Pezeshkian and Chief Justice Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje’i.

Arafi is 67 years old and a senior cleric in Iran. He had previously headed the Islamic seminaries’ network in Iran and worked as a member of the Guardian Council.

