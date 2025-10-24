An 18-year-old Hindu girl from Ayodhya has been missing for three days after she was abducted by a Muslim man named Mohammad Rehan Khan. The incident took place in Rampur village, under the Kathara police station limits in the Chehrakala block of Vaishali district. A video of the woman’s mother crying has also gone viral on social media.

In the video, the mother of the missing can be heard saying that Mohammad Rehan forcibly took her daughter from their home. “It’s been more than 24 hours, and we still don’t know where my daughter is,” she says. She has also demanded bulldozer action against the accused’s house from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath .

The girl’s father said that they had filed an FIR, but police had not yet found their daughter. “We searched all nearby places, but there is no trace of her. He further stated that his daughter disappeared from home under suspicious circumstances.”

The girl’s family has filed an FIR at the Rudauli police station in Ayodhya on Wednesday, 22nd October. OpIndia has a copy of the FIR. According to the FIR, the complaint was filed by Nirmala Devi, wife of Durga Prasad, a resident of Sohsa village. She stated that on the evening of Tuesday, 21st October, around 7:30 PM, Mohammad Rehan, who lives in the same village, lured her daughter Radha and took her away. Since then, the girl has not returned home, and the family suspects she has been kidnapped.

Acting on the complaint, Rudauli police have registered a case under Section 87 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), a provision that covers kidnapping, abduction, and coercion for marriage or other unlawful purposes.

“As soon as we received the complaint, we registered a case and began the investigation. Teams have been deployed to track the girl, and the accused will be arrested soon,” a police officer said while speaking to OpIndia.