Azamgarh: Two Muslim groups clash with each other over Tajiya procession for Muharram, 7 injured

Two groups of Muslim youths clashed with each other during a Muharram Procession in Azamgarh, resulting in several injuries. The incident took place on Thursday night in Bhujhi village under Jahanganj police station.

As per reports, the clash took place between the groups from North and South localities over a Tajiya procession for Muharram. In the clash that started at around 11.30 pm, both sides attacked each other with sticks and sharp weapons, and threw stones. Seven people were injured in the attack, three from one side including Shahabuddin and four from the other side including Mukhtar Ansari.

Azamgarh Police said that the two groups clashed after sloganeering against each other. The situation was controlled after the police arrived at the scene. Six people from both the groups have been arrested for the violence.

According to the complaint filed by Shahabuddin from one of the sides, he and his companions had peacefully joined the Tazia procession, when Sahil, Sameer alias Saddam, Mehboob, Sajid, Sonu alias Sher Ali, Afzal and other unknown people from the other side attacked them.