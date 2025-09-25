Wipro chairman Azim Premji has rejected a proposal by Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah to allow limited traffic through the Wipro campus in Bengaluru to help in solving the city’s traffic problem. Premji said that the company apprehends significant legal, governance, and statutory challenges since it is an exclusive private property owned by a listed company not intended for public thoroughfare.

Siddaramaiah on 19 September wrote to Azim Premji saying that he wants to explore the possibility of allowing limited vehicular movement through the Wipro campus in view of the severe traffic congestion on the during peak hours. The CM wrote, “One of the key challenges currently facing Bengaluru, particularly along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) corridor at Iblur junction is severe traffic congestion during peak hours, which adversely impacts mobility, productivity, and the quality of urban life. In this context, I wish to explore the possibility of allowing limited vehicular movement through the Wipro campus, subject to mutually agreed terms and necessary security considerations.

The CM added in the letter that preliminary assessments by traffic and urban mobility experts indicate that such a measure could reduce congestion on adjoining stretches of the ORR by nearly 30%, particularly during peak office hours. Siddaramaiah said that Wipro’s support in this matter will go a long way in easing traffic bottlenecks. He urged the company to engage with the govt officials to work out a mutually acceptable plan at the earliest.

Azim Premji replied to the letter on 24 September, politely turning down the request. He wrote, “with respect to the specific suggestion of allowing public vehicular movement through our Sarjapur campus, we apprehend significant legal, governance, and statutory challenges since it is an exclusive private property owned by a listed company not intended for public thoroughfare.”

The Wipro chief further said, “That apart it will also be appreciated that our Sarjapur campus is a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) providing services to global customers, our contractual conditions mandate stringent, non-negotiable access control norms for governance and compliance.”

Azim Premji also said that public vehicular movement through a private property would not be effective as a sustainable, long-term solution.

He said that the problem’s complexity, stemming from multiple factors, suggests that there is unlikely to be a single point solution or a silver bullet to resolve it. The most effective path forward is to commission a comprehensive, scientific study led by an entity with world-class expertise in urban transport management, he said.

Premji added, “Such an exercise would allow us to develop a holistic roadmap of effective solutions that are implementable in the short, medium, and long term. To demonstrate our commitment to being a part of the solution, Wipro will be pleased to engage in this process and underwrite a significant portion of the cost for this expert study.”

He also appreciated the CM’s leadership for initiatives concerning critical issue of traffic congestion in Bengaluru. “Urgent and effective measures are indeed required for the traffic situation, particularly along the Outer Ring Road, being an export oriented economic hub,” he added.