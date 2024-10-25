Bangladesh: Hindus unite in Chittagong’s Lal Dighi, hold protests seeking implementation of 8 demands

Amid the Islamist onslaught against religious minorities, Hindus took out a protest rally in the historic Lal Dighi ground in Chittagong city of Bangladesh.
The development came amid wide-scale attacks on Hindu homes and temples and the forced resignation of minority teachers from government jobs.
Hindus are now demonstrating in Lal Dighi for acceptance of 8 demands by the administration. These include:
- Speedy trial in cases of atrocities on minorities, adequate compensation and rehabilitation of the victims.
- Enactment of Minority Protection Act.
- Formation of Ministry of Minority Affairs.
- Upgradation of Hindu Welfare Trusts to Hindu Foundations.
- Implementation of the ‘Property Recovery and Preservation Act and Transfer of Entrusted Property Act’ should be properly implemented.
- Construction of places of worship for minorities in every educational institution and allotment of prayer rooms in every hostel
- Modernisation of Board of Sanskrit and Pali Education.
- Mandatory 5 days holiday on Durga Puja.