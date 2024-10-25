Friday, October 25, 2024

Bangladesh: Hindus unite in Chittagong’s Lal Dighi, hold protests seeking implementation of 8 demands

Amid the Islamist onslaught against religious minorities, Hindus took out a protest rally in the historic Lal Dighi ground in Chittagong city of Bangladesh.

The development came amid wide-scale attacks on Hindu homes and temples and the forced resignation of minority teachers from government jobs.

Hindus are now demonstrating in Lal Dighi for acceptance of 8 demands by the administration. These include:

  1. Speedy trial in cases of atrocities on minorities, adequate compensation and rehabilitation of the victims.
  2. Enactment of Minority Protection Act.
  3. Formation of Ministry of Minority Affairs.
  4. Upgradation of Hindu Welfare Trusts to Hindu Foundations.
  5. Implementation of the ‘Property Recovery and Preservation Act and Transfer of Entrusted Property Act’ should be properly implemented.
  6. Construction of places of worship for minorities in every educational institution and allotment of prayer rooms in every hostel
  7. Modernisation of Board of Sanskrit and Pali Education.
  8. Mandatory 5 days holiday on Durga Puja.

