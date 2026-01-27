On 26th January, Bharati Rani, widow of Ruplal Das, one of two Hindu men who were lynched by a mob in August last year after being falsely accused of theft, filed a complaint stating that the accused threatened her family to withdraw the case. The accused, identified as Rubel Paiker, reportedly threatened Bharati and her son in a market. Paiker has recently secured bail in the matter.

The complaint has been submitted to Taraganj police station in Rangpur district. In her complaint, Bharati cited intimidation and death threats.

Bail followed by threats

In her complaint, Bharati stated that one of the accused, Rubel Paiker, threatened her and her son Joy on 22nd January at Taraganj market after securing bail. She accused Paiker of using obscene language and threatening abduction and murder if she refused to withdraw the case.

She expressed fear for their lives and said she was forced to approach the police as her son is now living under constant threat. Joy Rabidas, son of the deceased Ruplal Das, alleged that video evidence clearly shows the involvement of Rubel Paiker and another accused, Sohag, who continue to roam freely and intimidate the family.

Accused denies allegations

However, Rubel Paiker dismissed the allegations. He claimed that the accusations were fabricated and said that he did not know the complainant. He further stated that he had never visited her house.

What happened on the night of the lynching

On the night of 9th August 2025, Pradeep Das was travelling by van from the Chharan Baluya area in Mithapukur upazila towards Ghanirampur village in Taraganj. After losing his way, Ruplal Das went to guide him. When the two reached Burirhat Bottola in Soyar Union around 8:30 pm, local residents detained them on suspicion of being thieves.

They were beaten by the mob, and both Hindu men eventually succumbed to their injuries. While Ruplal was declared dead on arrival at the Taraganj Upazila Health Complex, Pradeep died the next morning at Rangpur Medical College Hospital.

On 10th August, locals staged protests and demanded action against the accused. A murder case was registered at Taraganj police station in which 700 unnamed accused were mentioned. Based on video footage and digital evidence, 12 accused were arrested.