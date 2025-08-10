Bangladesh: Extremist mob lynches 2 Hindus after accusing them of being ‘thieves’, no action taken against the culprits

On Saturday (9th August), two Hindu men were killed by an extremist mob in Soyar Union in Taraganj upazila in Rangpur district of Bangladesh.

According to reports, the victims were identified as Ruplal Das and his neice’s husband Pradeep Das. The duo had gone to Ghanirampur village in a van to meet a prospective groom for the daughter of Ruplal Das.

A group of local extremists confronted the two Hindu men and accused them of being ‘van thieves.’ Two men, identified as Alamgir Hossain and Mehedi Hasan found small plastic bottles inside the van of the Ruplal Das and Pradeep Das.

They claimed that one of the bottles contained a liquid which made them fall unconscious. The extremist mob then alleged that the 2 Hindu men must have stolen the van after making the ‘rightful owner’ unconscious.

Thereafter, the victims were thrashed mercilessly until their bodies became lifeless. The accused soon fled the crime scene. Later, Ruplal Das was admitted Taraganj upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Victim Pradeep Das was rushed to the Rangpur Medical College Hospital but he died on Sunday (10th August) morning.

Needless to say, no action has been taken against the culprits and no arrests have been made so far.