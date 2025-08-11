Bangladesh: Angry locals block highway, protest with the dead bodies of 2 Hindu men lynched by an extremist mob

On Sunday (10th August), angry locals blocked the the Rangpur-Dinajpur highway in Bangladesh to protest against the lynching of two Hindu men, Ruplal Das and Pradeep Das, by an extremist mob.

In visuals that have surfaced on social media, the protestors were seen demonstrating with the dead bodies of the victim.

The protest lasted for about an hour, following which the locals left the scene. The protesters were assured of arrest of the culprits by the Rangpur administration within 24 hours.

On Saturday (9th August), Ruplal Das and his neice’s husband Pradeep Das were lynched by an extremist mob in Soyar Union in Taraganj upazila in Rangpur district of Bangladesh.

The duo had gone to Ghanirampur village in a van to meet a prospective groom for the daughter of Ruplal Das.A group of local extremists confronted the two Hindu men and accused them of being ‘van thieves.’

Two men, identified as Alamgir Hossain and Mehedi Hasan found small plastic bottles inside the van of the Ruplal Das and Pradeep Das.

They claimed that one of the bottles contained a liquid which made them fall unconscious. The extremist mob then alleged that the 2 Hindu men must have stolen the van after making the ‘rightful owner’ unconscious.

Thereafter, the victims were thrashed mercilessly with sticks and iron rods until their bodies became lifeless.

While Ruplal Das died on Saturday, victim Pradeep Das succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning.