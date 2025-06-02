Bareilly: Another attempt to derail a train foiled, stones and iron angle were kept on the track

Another attempt to derail a train has been made in India, this time in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. Some unruly elements filled the space between the tracks with big stones and iron angle. However, the alert loco pilot applied emergency brakes in time foiling the conspiracy.

According to media reports, the incident is of Sunday, June 1, from Dohna area of ​​Bhojipura police station area on Bareilly-Pilibhit railway line. Stones were placed in the path of train number 05307 Tanakpur-Bareilly Junction Passenger. After this, the TRD line earth line was broken at two places and its iron angle was placed on the track.

However, due to the alert loco pilot, the train was stopped by applying emergency brakes. After this, the loco pilot informed the control room about this. After receiving the information, Bhojipura police station reached the spot and within 20 minutes the railway line was cleared and the train was on its way. RPF, GRP and police have started a joint investigation in the matter.