Bareilly: Hindu youths assaulted during Ala Hazrat Urs, then lathi-charged by police; 12 injured, Hindu groups demand action

Tension erupted in Bareilly during the chadar procession at the Urs of Ala Hazrat. Hindu organizations alleged that some members of the Muslim community attacked them, and later the police also brutally beat them. Around 12 Hindus were injured in the incident, and one young man suffered a head injury.

According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, the incident took place in Khajuria Zulfikar village under the Izzatnagar police station area of Bareilly. Hindu organizations claimed that this procession was a new tradition, which they had opposed. Following this, members of the Muslim community allegedly assaulted them. When the police arrived at the spot, instead of controlling the situation, they resorted to a baton charge on the Hindus, leaving many seriously injured.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Hindu Mahasabha have condemned the police action, calling it “oppression and dictatorship.” They have demanded strict action against the guilty policemen and warned that if action is not taken, they will launch an agitation.